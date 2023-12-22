Ameriprise Financial’s (AMP) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $383.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $365.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.50.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $376.15 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $275.09 and a 1-year high of $382.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $341.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.57. The company has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 29.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

