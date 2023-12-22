Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.39

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.39 and last traded at $53.24, with a volume of 43301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ABCB

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.93.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $393.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.65 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 19.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,547,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,784,000 after purchasing an additional 90,694 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,049,000. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.