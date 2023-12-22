Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 118.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 520.0% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 250.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $279.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.55. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $149.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.71.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

