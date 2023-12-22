Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AP opened at $2.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.25 million, a PE ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.85. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 971,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the fourth quarter worth about $608,000. 45.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

