Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE AP opened at $2.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.25 million, a PE ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.85. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.35%.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).
