Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMPX. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.75.

Amprius Technologies Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of AMPX opened at $3.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.36. Amprius Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $330.62 million, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 2.94.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.66 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 560.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amprius Technologies

In other Amprius Technologies news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 56,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $235,880.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amprius Technologies news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 56,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $235,880.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Amprius, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $362,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,415,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,804,298.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 925,883 shares of company stock worth $3,431,644. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPX. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $8,006,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 241,384 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $484,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $710,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $529,000. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

