Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 1,730 ($21.88) price target on the mining company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Antofagasta to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.71) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,525 ($19.29).
Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.
