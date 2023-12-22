Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stake Cut by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM opened at $70.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $69.31 and a 12-month high of $96.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

