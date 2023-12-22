Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $80.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $90.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $70.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $69.31 and a 12 month high of $96.16.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. WT Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,308,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 495,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,386,000 after buying an additional 114,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

