Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Acquired by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARCC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181,426 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Ares Capital stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.32. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $20.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.14 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 50.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 83.12%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

