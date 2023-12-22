ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $70.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $60.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ARM. Citigroup initiated coverage on ARM in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on ARM in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a hold rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on ARM in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ARM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ARM in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 62.55.

ARM Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of ARM stock opened at 71.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 57.47. ARM has a fifty-two week low of 46.50 and a fifty-two week high of 72.99.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.26 by 0.10. The business had revenue of 806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 739.71 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ARM will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARM

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

