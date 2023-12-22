Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $73.55

Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.55 and last traded at $73.35, with a volume of 38645 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Assured Guaranty from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $2.35. The business had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.10 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 6.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Insider Activity at Assured Guaranty

In related news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $178,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $178,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 20,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $1,407,250.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,330,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,405,968.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,984 shares of company stock worth $2,634,801. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assured Guaranty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

