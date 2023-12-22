Ativo Capital Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Ativo Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. CGI accounts for about 1.7% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in CGI during the second quarter valued at approximately $376,083,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,388,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in CGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,464,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in CGI by 583.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 560,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,064,000 after buying an additional 478,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in CGI by 9.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,384,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,709,000 after buying an additional 463,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Stock Performance

Shares of GIB opened at $106.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.06. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.35 and a twelve month high of $109.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 20.74%. On average, analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CGI

CGI Company Profile

(Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.