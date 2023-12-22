Ativo Capital Management LLC Has $4.24 Million Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Ativo Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 264,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,683 shares during the period. Vipshop comprises 4.8% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vipshop by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 14,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP raised its position in Vipshop by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 2,354,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,841,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 77.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,571,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 232.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,666,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,773 shares in the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.53. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $19.13.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $2.93. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.16.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

