Ativo Capital Management LLC Sells 920 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Ativo Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Stellantis makes up about 1.5% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Stellantis by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Stellantis by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stellantis by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Stellantis by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in Stellantis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 211,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. 28.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $26.40 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stellantis

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 12,313,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,939,169.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,048,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,353,418.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of STLA opened at $23.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $23.63.

About Stellantis

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.