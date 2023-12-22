Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Atlantic American from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

AAME stock opened at $2.06 on Monday. Atlantic American has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $42.02 million, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $44.59 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar boosted its holdings in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 321.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,922 shares during the quarter. Atlantic American makes up about 0.9% of Biglari Sardar’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Biglari Sardar owned about 0.58% of Atlantic American worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

