Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.63.

AY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Up 2.6 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at $24,218,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,577,000 after buying an additional 601,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $15,149,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 744,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,270,000 after buying an additional 496,383 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,228,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,381,000 after buying an additional 345,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AY opened at $21.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07 and a beta of 0.88. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $29.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average is $21.24.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.36 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.54%. Research analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 413.95%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

