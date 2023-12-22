AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its position in AT&T by 2,188.0% during the second quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 60.0% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.26. The company has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

