Auour Investments LLC Acquires 1,394 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Auour Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.3% of Auour Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Key Bridge Compliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,169,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,030,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,110,000 after acquiring an additional 310,353 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

IWM stock opened at $199.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.90. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $202.17.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

