Auour Investments LLC Acquires 6,593 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Auour Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the period. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF makes up 2.1% of Auour Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Auour Investments LLC owned 0.89% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ULST. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1,069.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 90.8% during the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Price Performance

ULST opened at $40.29 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $39.93 and a 12 month high of $40.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.22.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

