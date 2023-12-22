Auour Investments LLC Buys 1,842 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Auour Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $51.66 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.08 and a 12 month high of $51.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

