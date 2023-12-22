Auour Investments LLC Buys 4,101 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Auour Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.2% of Auour Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Bridge Compliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $3,338,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,914,000. City Holding Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 18,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,627,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,043,000 after purchasing an additional 247,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $682,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $40.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

