Auour Investments LLC Buys 42,907 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Auour Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 772,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,907 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 10.1% of Auour Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Auour Investments LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $23,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 455,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,132,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $300,000. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 262,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 33,737 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.4% during the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 131,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

SPDW stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.