Auour Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL)

Auour Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the quarter. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $368,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $521,000.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

HYBL stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.57.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Increases Dividend

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

