Auour Investments LLC Sells 28,684 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Auour Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,684 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.4% of Auour Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average of $50.12. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.41.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

