Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Shares Up 3.1%

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) shot up 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.36. 73,961 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 609,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AUTL. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $3.20 to $4.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AUTL

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $981.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.69.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUTL. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 124,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,124,000 after buying an additional 268,818 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 716.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 64,808 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 375,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 222,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autolus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.