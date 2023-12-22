Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $202.43

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $202.43 and last traded at $201.84, with a volume of 83462 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $200.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.25.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 56.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

See Also

