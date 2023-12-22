Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Sold by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 0.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 20,340,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,039,000 after purchasing an additional 136,629 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ball by 66.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ball by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,952,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,163,000 after acquiring an additional 169,166 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ball by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,700,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,473,000 after acquiring an additional 37,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BALL. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

Ball Stock Performance

NYSE:BALL opened at $56.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.31. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 4,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $249,980.67. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

