Band Protocol (BAND) Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last Week

Band Protocol (BAND) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One Band Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.73 or 0.00003960 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $236.94 million and approximately $11.63 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Band Protocol Token Profile

Band Protocol’s launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 141,582,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,182,442 tokens. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Band Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

