Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America currently has C$145.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of C$120.00.

BMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. CSFB set a C$128.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$135.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$131.42.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BMO

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 1.4 %

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$129.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$111.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$115.37. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$102.67 and a 12 month high of C$137.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$93.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.86 by C($0.05). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of C$8.36 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 12.3350622 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.34%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.