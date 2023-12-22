Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $54.50 target price on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.77.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:BK opened at $51.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.84. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,986,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,998,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,433,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,399,416,000 after acquiring an additional 526,561 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 32.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,006,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365,044 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,532,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,646,000 after acquiring an additional 230,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 12,774,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,727,000 after acquiring an additional 315,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

