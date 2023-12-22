Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,575 ($32.57) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($39.21) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,500 ($31.62) to GBX 2,200 ($27.82) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,734.17 ($34.58).

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at GBX 1,924 ($24.33) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 1,630 ($20.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,699 ($46.78). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,092.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,190.99. The stock has a market cap of £25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,425.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,300 ($29.09), for a total value of £16,445 ($20,798.03). In other news, insider Hixonia Nyasulu purchased 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,840 ($23.27) per share, for a total transaction of £9,991.20 ($12,635.89). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,300 ($29.09), for a total value of £16,445 ($20,798.03). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 554 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,865. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

