Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Shares of BBGI opened at $0.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.11. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.39.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $60.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 730,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 22,636 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

