Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance
Shares of BBGI opened at $0.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.11. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.39.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $60.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
