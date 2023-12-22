Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $64.99

Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.99 and last traded at $64.78, with a volume of 22804 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.64.

BELFB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $811.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.14 and its 200-day moving average is $52.71.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $158.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.00 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 26.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.67%.

In other Bel Fuse news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $139,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $403,285 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

