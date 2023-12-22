Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 56.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO opened at $40.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.14. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $51.57.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

