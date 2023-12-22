Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut Paramount Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America cut Paramount Global from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.74.

Shares of PARA opened at $15.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.85. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $25.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.24%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

