Bender Robert & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Bender Robert & Associates grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,454 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises 2.9% of Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,020 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $400.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $282.21 and a 52 week high of $413.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRTX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRTX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.76, for a total transaction of $211,523.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,906.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $4,847,788.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,260 shares of company stock worth $15,640,524. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.