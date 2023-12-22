Bender Robert & Associates Sells 300 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Bender Robert & Associates decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Paychex were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after buying an additional 49,851 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAYX

Paychex Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $119.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.69 and its 200-day moving average is $118.37.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.