Bender Robert & Associates Sells 300 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Bender Robert & Associates decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Paychex were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after buying an additional 49,851 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Paychex
In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Paychex Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ PAYX opened at $119.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.69 and its 200-day moving average is $118.37.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.
Paychex Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.
Paychex Profile
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
