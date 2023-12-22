Bender Robert & Associates Sells 890 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bender Robert & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 0.7% of Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GILD. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.06.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $79.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.87 and a 12 month high of $88.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.25.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 64.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

