Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Purchases 1,626,983 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,626,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.85 per share, with a total value of $97,374,932.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 240,160,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,373,586,294.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,743,124 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.26 per share, with a total value of $105,040,652.24.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,200,799 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $181,005,183.45.

On Monday, December 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,149,802 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.91 per share, with a total value of $122,345,231.82.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,040,067 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.05 per share, with a total value of $65,576,224.35.

On Monday, October 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,686,368 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $105,903,910.40.

On Monday, October 2nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,596,922 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $41,040,895.40.

On Friday, September 29th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 3,215,554 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $82,961,293.20.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,352,264 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $34,739,662.16.

On Monday, September 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,415,633 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $37,330,242.21.

On Friday, September 22nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,333,730 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $35,743,964.00.

Shares of BRK-B opened at $356.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $351.48 and its 200-day moving average is $350.45.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

