Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) PT Raised to $77.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.42.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $67.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $69.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Berry Global Group news, insider James Till sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $777,503.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $2,651,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,637.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Till sold 11,903 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $777,503.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,527,732. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 98.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Further Reading

