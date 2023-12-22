BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR) Shares Up 1.3%

BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.87 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.87 ($0.01). 1,575,670 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 1,323,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.86 ($0.01).

BioPharma Credit Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of £11.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.86.

BioPharma Credit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from BioPharma Credit’s previous dividend of $0.02. BioPharma Credit’s payout ratio is currently 5,384.62%.

BioPharma Credit Company Profile

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

