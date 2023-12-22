BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR) Shares Up 1.3%

BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.87 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.87 ($0.01). 1,575,670 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 1,323,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.86 ($0.01).
BioPharma Credit Stock Up 2.1 %
The company has a market cap of £11.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.86.
BioPharma Credit Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from BioPharma Credit’s previous dividend of $0.02. BioPharma Credit’s payout ratio is currently 5,384.62%.
BioPharma Credit Company Profile
BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BioPharma Credit
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- What is the ‘Magnificent Seven’ and how to gain exposure?
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Get ready to ring in the New Year with these upgrades
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Nike’s miss could be our opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for BioPharma Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPharma Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.