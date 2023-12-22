Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 256,771 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 297,575 shares.The stock last traded at $8.24 and had previously closed at $7.84.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $940.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average of $8.71.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $87.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter worth $45,242,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter worth $14,291,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter worth $6,444,000. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter worth $3,444,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $2,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

