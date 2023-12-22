BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Holdings Boosted by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $7,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth about $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $66.48. 21,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,799. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $78.88. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.32.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BJ. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, November 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.31.

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $65,870.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $65,870.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $64,498.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,501.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,410 shares of company stock valued at $5,753,919 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

