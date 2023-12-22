BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 68.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. BlackBerry updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.
BB opened at $3.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.47. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $5.75.
In other BlackBerry news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $72,196.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,331.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,870.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,893,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,161,373.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $72,196.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at $74,331.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BB. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.75 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.
