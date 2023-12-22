BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 68.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. BlackBerry updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

BlackBerry Price Performance

BB opened at $3.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.47. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $5.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackBerry news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $72,196.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,331.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,870.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,893,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,161,373.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $72,196.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at $74,331.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BlackBerry

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 17.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 62.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BB. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.75 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

