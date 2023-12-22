BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $81.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.44.

BL opened at $63.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $47.26 and a twelve month high of $77.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.54, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $150.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.76 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $255,192.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 88,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,927.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,658,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,349,000 after acquiring an additional 380,614 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,280,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 44,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

