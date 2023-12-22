BlackRock Income and Growth (LON:BRIG) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 4.80 Per Share

BlackRock Income and Growth (LON:BRIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from BlackRock Income and Growth’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
BlackRock Income and Growth Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of BRIG opened at GBX 183.80 ($2.32) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 181.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 183.02. The company has a market capitalization of £37.99 million, a PE ratio of 1,217.33 and a beta of 0.66. BlackRock Income and Growth has a 12-month low of GBX 170 ($2.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 202 ($2.55). The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87.
