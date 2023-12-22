BlackRock Income and Growth (LON:BRIG) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 4.80 Per Share

BlackRock Income and Growth (LON:BRIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from BlackRock Income and Growth’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BlackRock Income and Growth Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BRIG opened at GBX 183.80 ($2.32) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 181.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 183.02. The company has a market capitalization of £37.99 million, a PE ratio of 1,217.33 and a beta of 0.66. BlackRock Income and Growth has a 12-month low of GBX 170 ($2.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 202 ($2.55). The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87.

BlackRock Income and Growth Company Profile

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

