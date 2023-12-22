BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 303,292 Shares

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 303,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $2,320,183.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,759,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,759,425.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 435,404 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $3,269,884.04.
- On Friday, December 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 54,215 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $410,407.55.
- On Wednesday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 247,405 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,825,848.90.
- On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 331,854 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $2,445,763.98.
- On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 357,959 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,627,419.06.
- On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 495,100 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $3,619,181.00.
- On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 375,746 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $2,769,248.02.
- On Friday, December 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 217,175 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,598,408.00.
- On Wednesday, November 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 310,487 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $2,238,611.27.
- On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 596,593 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $4,319,333.32.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:BIGZ opened at $7.52 on Friday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.40.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 47.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 5,155.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 272.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
