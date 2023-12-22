Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 0.4% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at $105,804,963.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of BX stock opened at $129.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $130.41. The firm has a market cap of $91.77 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BX. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.41.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

