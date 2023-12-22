Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Declares Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BGB)

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Price Performance

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.96. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $11.53.

Insider Activity at Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund news, Portfolio Manager Gordon Mckemie acquired 4,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,646.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 34,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,069.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000.

About Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

