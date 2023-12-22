BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $90.75

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $90.75 and last traded at $90.75, with a volume of 5162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.64.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Get BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

About BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.